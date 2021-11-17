Winslow Black Raiders set to meet Cape Elizabeth for Class C State Football Championship

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow Black Raiders will be playing for their first state championship since their senior class was in middle school.

This year's Class C State Championship is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. from Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland (WABI)

They’re gearing up to take on a fast Cape Elizabeth team for the title. While the Black Raiders admit the Capers have quite a bit of athleticism, Winslow has been setting the physical tone all season long.

“We’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do. Our linebackers and defensive tackles flow really well. We have great team chemistry, we communicate well, and that’s what we do. We have great heart,” said Joe Pfingst, senior center.

Evan Bourget is one of the bruisers on the Black Raider offense. He described what it would mean to bring home the program’s first gold ball since 2015.

“It’d mean everything to me. I love football. Football is my favorite sport. I love Winslow football. We’ve got a lot of pride here. We take everything seriously around here. It’d just be great,” said Bourget, senior fullback/linebacker.

That last championship was part a of two-year run at the top for the Black Raiders, when they bounced Leavitt and Yarmouth in the title game.

