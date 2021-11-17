Advertisement

Donate during WABI TV5′s annual Turkey Telethon

Turkey Telethon
Turkey Telethon(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI TV5 will once again be hosting our annual Turkey Telethon Thursday night.

We’re helping Penquis in its goal of collecting a total of 5,000 birds.

We’ll start answering phones at 5 p.m. Thursday night and go right through until 6:30 p.m.

You also can text “Turkey” to 44321, or you can go to penquis.org and click on “Turkey Donations.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Hunter discovers human remains in Augusta
Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases
Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year

Latest News

These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to Maine CDC
Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility expanded to all Maine adults
FILE - A North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of...
Ban on lobster fishing to save whales is back, court rules
Web poll results for Tuesday, November 17th
Poll results