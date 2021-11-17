Donate during WABI TV5′s annual Turkey Telethon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI TV5 will once again be hosting our annual Turkey Telethon Thursday night.

We’re helping Penquis in its goal of collecting a total of 5,000 birds.

We’ll start answering phones at 5 p.m. Thursday night and go right through until 6:30 p.m.

You also can text “Turkey” to 44321, or you can go to penquis.org and click on “Turkey Donations.”

