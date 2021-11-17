Advertisement

VW Group recalls Audis; passenger air bags may be disabled

FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen Group is recalling more than 240,000 Audi vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because an electric cable problem can cause a computer to disable the passenger air bag.

The recall covers certain 2017 through 2020 Audi A4, RS5, A5, S4 and S5 models.

VW says in documents filed with U.S. safety regulators that a cable in the passenger occupant detection system can be faulty.

That can cause software to disable the passenger air bag, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Dealers will replace the cable and either the heating mat or the entire seat cover.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Jan. 7.

The recall is an expansion of one done in 2019. Vehicles repaired in that recall will have to be fixed again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Hunter discovers human remains in Augusta
Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases
Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2010 file photo, manatees swim in a canal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The...
Florida tops 1,000 manatee deaths in grim single-year record
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to Maine CDC
Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility expanded to all Maine adults
FILE - A North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of...
Ban on lobster fishing to save whales is back, court rules
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video