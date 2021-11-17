Two sustain minor injuries following car and buggy crash in Stacyville

STACYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - State Police responded to a crash between a car and a horse-drawn buggy in Stacyville just before 7:45 tonight.

The driver of a car headed north on State Route 11 told State Police she did not see the buggy in front of her before hitting it.

The four passengers inside the buggy were ejected.

The car hit a mailbox and stopped.

No one was hospitalized, but two of the children received stitches for minor injuries.

The horse was also uninjured.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.