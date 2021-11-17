Advertisement

Two sustain minor injuries following car and buggy crash in Stacyville

No one was hospitalized, but two of the children received stitches for minor injuries.
No one was hospitalized, but two of the children received stitches for minor injuries.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STACYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - State Police responded to a crash between a car and a horse-drawn buggy in Stacyville just before 7:45 tonight.

The driver of a car headed north on State Route 11 told State Police she did not see the buggy in front of her before hitting it.

The four passengers inside the buggy were ejected.

The car hit a mailbox and stopped.

No one was hospitalized, but two of the children received stitches for minor injuries.

The horse was also uninjured.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Maine crash kills teen, injures 2 others
Ken Hutchings talking with WABI TV5 reporter Brittany McHatten
Bangor man hopes to reach others with recovery story
Red and blue lights
Hunter discovers human remains in Augusta

Latest News

Police say Smart left the scene without reporting the crashes.
Jay man arrested for impaired driving after striking 3 vehicles
Red and blue lights
Bar Harbor man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at, hitting vehicle
Liz Caruso
Caruso joins race for Maine’s Congressional District 2
Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year