Advertisement

Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover

Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.
Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target doesn’t seem to be having the same staffing shortage issues plaguing other retailers.

The company says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.

Target revealed Wednesday that its turnover rate for hourly workers was lower this year than in 2019.

The company is also adding 100,000 temporary employees for the busy holiday season.

Pay rate begins at $15 an hour, and workers are eligible to receive spot bonuses for working during a lockdown.

Target says it is focused on keeping current staffers by offering flexible schedules and more training.

Pay for store employees who work weekends has also increased from now until Christmas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Hunter discovers human remains in Augusta
Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video
A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami on...
Disney Cruise Line to require guests 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Joy to the Ville
‘Joy to the Ville’ returning to Waterville
FILE - A person uses an iPhone on Oct. 8, 2019 in New York. Apple is letting some iPhone users...
Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke