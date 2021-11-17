State officials on adapting to life alongside COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 is a part of life, at least in the foreseeable future.

State officials said Wednesday their work has been to learn to live along side it.

After a year that saw many parts of life largely disrupted, in-person learning, travel, and family gatherings to list a few, there are signs people are returning to life as they knew it.

National travel predictions indicate numbers will be returning to 2019 levels.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah say it was clear certain things were important for people’s lives and have worked to facilitate them happening.

“We are working on how do we adapt our policies to make sure people can continue to do what they need to do like going to school or getting health care, do what they want to do like traveling and seeing family safely. So, we are in this mode of trying to make these adjustments so we can maintain our quality of life and do so safely,” said Lambrew.

“The goal of COVID-19 has never really been to eradicate it. That really doesn’t happen with a disease that’s so transmissible. It’s not even really to eliminate it. It’s to control it and ideally to blunt the impact of surges. Right now, we’re in the midst of a surge, and so, our goal is to blunt the impact that has on hospitals, families, schools, and others,” said Shah.

Shah again took an opportunity to remind people the safest path forward comes with people getting the COVID vaccine.

He said data from the US CDC shows you are 12 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus if unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.