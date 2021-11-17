Advertisement

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to Maine CDC

These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - According to the Maine CDC, 1,043 cases have been reported since Tuesday.

There are no new deaths.

10,550 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Tuesday.

7,321 were booster shots.

Androscroggin County showing 148 new cases, 127 in Kennebec, Penobscot 64, 47 in Hancock and 14 new cases in Washington Counties.

275 people are in the hospital with coronavirus, another new record.

That’s 106 more than just a week ago.

74 patients are in critical care.

34 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Hunter discovers human remains in Augusta
Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases
Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year

Latest News

No one was hospitalized, but two of the children received stitches for minor injuries.
Two children injured following car and buggy crash in Stacyville
Police say Smart left the scene without reporting the crashes.
Jay man arrested for impaired driving after hitting three vehicles
Spencer Stone allegedly shot and struck a vehicle Friday night.
Bar Harbor man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at, hitting vehicle
Liz Caruso
Caruso joins race for Maine’s Congressional District 2