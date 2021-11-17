More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to Maine CDC

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - According to the Maine CDC, 1,043 cases have been reported since Tuesday.

There are no new deaths.

10,550 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Tuesday.

7,321 were booster shots.

Androscroggin County showing 148 new cases, 127 in Kennebec, Penobscot 64, 47 in Hancock and 14 new cases in Washington Counties.

275 people are in the hospital with coronavirus, another new record.

That’s 106 more than just a week ago.

74 patients are in critical care.

34 are on a ventilator.

