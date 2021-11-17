Advertisement

Maine’s college affordability commission meets for the first time

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A commission tasked with studying the impact of education-related debt on Mainers met for the first time Wednesday.

The Commission to Study College Affordability and College Completion was established in 2014.

It was reinstated last year thanks to “An Act to Improve Maine’s Education System.”

This year alone, total student debt held by Americans grew to $1.7 trillion, second only to mortgages, and higher than credit card debt.

In Maine, the average student loan borrower has more than $33,000 in school debt, sixth highest in the nation.

Maine Community College System President David Daigler says there are a number of topics they need to tackle, including why nearly 40 percent of high school students choose not to move on to higher education.

”What is impeding them? What is convincing them that they shouldn’t or don’t need to go to college? Just sort of comments for us to think about as we look forward. You may hear me say this early and often; It is about money, but not just about money,” he said.

An updated report from the commission is due to the legislature by January.

A link to the meeting can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Hunter discovers human remains in Augusta
Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases

Latest News

Joy to the Ville
‘Joy to the Ville’ returning to Waterville
Be the Match
Husson pharmacy students host ‘Be the Match’ drive
Icy Mix Possible Tonight
Stuffing
Distribution of Solidarity Harvest donations underway