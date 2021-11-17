Maine’s college affordability commission meets for the first time

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A commission tasked with studying the impact of education-related debt on Mainers met for the first time Wednesday.

The Commission to Study College Affordability and College Completion was established in 2014.

It was reinstated last year thanks to “An Act to Improve Maine’s Education System.”

This year alone, total student debt held by Americans grew to $1.7 trillion, second only to mortgages, and higher than credit card debt.

In Maine, the average student loan borrower has more than $33,000 in school debt, sixth highest in the nation.

Maine Community College System President David Daigler says there are a number of topics they need to tackle, including why nearly 40 percent of high school students choose not to move on to higher education.

”What is impeding them? What is convincing them that they shouldn’t or don’t need to go to college? Just sort of comments for us to think about as we look forward. You may hear me say this early and often; It is about money, but not just about money,” he said.

An updated report from the commission is due to the legislature by January.

A link to the meeting can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.