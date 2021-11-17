Maine woman’s journey about more than reaching the peak

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Whether Tara Davis is hiking alone or with others, her journey is always about more than reaching the peak.

”Being out in nature is so rewarding,” said Davis, Maine Peak Seekers creator.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hampden native Davis started hiking with a group of friends.

“We were trying to find ways to get outside and still see each other and still be safe. So, getting outside and hiking was really the first thing we thought of,” said Davis.

Soon, the crew was traveling all over the state on a weekly basis.

It wasn’t long before Davis decided she wanted to share their experiences with others.

She began documenting their hikes in a Facebook group called Maine Peak Seekers” and created a blog under the same name.

“I don’t remember who exactly said it, but I know there is a quote, ‘When you find your passion, share it.’ It means so much more when you can share it with other people,” said Davis.

It’s not just the social aspect of hiking that draws Davis in. She says it’s been beneficial for her physical health as well.

“A couple years ago, I had hip surgery and I found that hiking was one of the activities I could do that really, really helped me. I think it’s just because of the movement, and the climbing. It just gives you more range of motion,” said Davis.

That’s not to mention the mental and spiritual strength she says she’s gained.

“I was hiking one day, and my dad messaged me and told me that our family dog had passed away. I just knew that was the place I needed to be. I just sat there and looked out over the water and took it all in. I allowed myself a moment to have that emotional release, and I think that really helped a lot,” she said.

Davis hopes her efforts help make hiking more accessible to every Mainer.

If you’re not sure where to start, Davis has a few ideas for you.

“I just hope they can see that anyone can get out there and start from square one. I try to include some tips and tricks, but really, I just want to share how much it means to me and show people that it’s more than just walking. You get more out of it,” said Davis.

