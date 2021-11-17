Advertisement

Looking for heartburn, acid reflux relief?

(WNDU)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you suffering from heartburn? Have you been avoiding your favorite foods, keeping your partner up at night, or taking medications to help with symptoms?

A minimally-invasive robotic assisted surgery may be for you.

Doctors at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center say they perform a number of these procedures each week to help treat heartburn.

On Thursday, doctors will host an information session over Zoom.

Although nearly everyone will experience heartburn at some point in their life, there may be a bigger issue if it means...

Posted by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on Friday, November 12, 2021

Participants will be able to learn more about the procedure and ask any questions to Surgical Specialists.

Dr. Daniel Hetherman, a surgeon at Northern Light EMMC, will explain how patients referred by their primary care provider to the Heartburn Program at Northern Light EMMC may be able to live life without heartburn or taking daily prescriptions for heartburn symptoms.

The goal is to help improve quality of life for the more than 30% of adults struggling with acid reflux, or heartburn, every week.

“Patients that benefit from this are patients that have been having heartburn for a very long time, that maybe their symptoms were okay and they’ve gotten worse, and medications may not be cutting it for them anymore. That’s oftentimes a lot of patients that we do this type of procedure for.”

Daniel Hetherman, MD, surgeon, Northern Light Surgical Specialists

The free Zoom information session runs Thursday, November 18 from 6 to 7 p.m.

A link to register can be found here.

