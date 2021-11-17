‘Joy to the Ville’ returning to Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - “Joy to the Ville” is returning to Waterville next Saturday.

Waterville creates joins the Maine Film Center, Waterville Public Library, Colby College Museum of Art and other downtown businesses to bring back the event.

The event is free and takes place from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Railroad Square Cinema and will included many different family-friendly activities.

Santa will even make an appearance towards the end brought on by the Children’s Discovery Museum.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.