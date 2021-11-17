Jay man arrested for impaired driving after striking 3 vehicles

MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - A Jay man has been arrested for impaired driving after he reportedly struck three vehicles in Manchester.

48-year-old Jeffrey Smart was charged with operating under the influence, driving without a license and failure to stop for law enforcement, among other charges.

Officers responded to a call of a man driving erratically on Route 202 at 7:30 this morning.

Police say Smart left the scene without reporting the crashes.

One of the crash victims followed Smart onto the interstate, where he was stopped by troopers.

There were no injuries.

