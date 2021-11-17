Icy Mix Possible Into Thursday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will start to move through the region tonight. Ahead of the front, snow showers will be possible for the first half of the night. Behind the front, a warmer airmass will settle in and this will change the snow over into a Wintry mix including rain, snow, sleet & freezing rain after 8 pm tonight. Best chance of any freezing rain will be north of a line from Farmington to Dover-Foxcroft to Houlton. Slippery roads will be possible north of that line Thursday morning. South of the line, rain showers are expected. Bangor will see a very brief window of freezing rain before changing over to rain. Precipitation will clear out by late morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory in place for northern counties due to the threat of snow, sleet & freezing rain tonight. (WABI)

Threat of freezing rain will begin after 8 pm for northern locations. Slippery roads will be likely late tonight into early Thursday. (WABI)

Spots across the north will see the potential of up to 2" of snow through the first part of the night. (WABI)

By Thursday afternoon highs will range from the 40s across the north to the mid to upper 50s and even a few low 60s across southern & western locales. The warm up is short lived as a cold front will cool us down for Friday & the weekend. The front will also bring areas of rain Thursday night into Friday morning with some areas of snow in the higher elevations. Highs on Friday will be in the30s & 40s.

For the weekend, high pressure builds in. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the low to mid 40s.

One solution for early next week will be a series of low-pressure systems that will bring rain, snow & wind to parts of the region posing a threat to Holiday travel. Another solution has a shot of rain for Monday before clearing the moisture out. Both are two completely different scenarios.

TONIGHT: Periods of light snow, sleet & freezing rain for areas north of Bangor. Slippery roads will be possible. Lows will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s. SSE wind around 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Scattered showers in the morning over northern & eastern areas. This will be followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s with a few spots across the far south heading for the low 60s. SE wind around 10-20 mph. Another round of rain arrives overnight

FRIDAY: Scattered showers in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40s. Breezy at times.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s & 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Overcast skies with areas of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

