Husson’s Joel Bond lands on Division III All-Region cross country list

The NCAA Division III Championships are set for Nov. 20 at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ky.
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Houlton’s Joel Bond is going to represent Husson and the North Atlantic Conference on the national cross country stage after notching an All-Region performance out of the East.

Bond said it caps off a journey that started when he was a freshman, and it’s an honor that he wasn’t always expecting.

“I’m going to race like my life depends on it because this is indeed my last college cross country race. I said that for the regional race, and now it turns out that this will be my last race for sure. I’m going to race like I’ve never raced before,” said Bond.

Bond graduated from Hodgdon High School and is majoring in audio engineering.

