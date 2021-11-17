Advertisement

Husson pharmacy students host 'Be the Match' drive

Be the Match
Be the Match(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Nov. 17, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson pharmacy students are hoping to help match those in need of bone marrow or stem cell transplants with healthy donors.

Two Husson pharmacy organizations banded together to host a “Be the Match” drive on campus Wednesday afternoon.

By answering a few simple questions and swabbing each cheek, volunteers could sign up for the national bone marrow registry.

Associate Professor Drew Lambert first signed up in the spring of 2014.

A few months later he found out he was a potential match, and was then able to donate in the fall.

He said he only experienced mild discomfort through the transplant process, but it was more than worth it to help give the gift of life.

“When you have that opportunity, then you take it,” said Lambert. “Generally these patients, without the stem cells, would die fairly quickly. My recipient, I believe, lived for an additional two to three years which is that many holidays and that much extra time with their family and their loved ones.”

“Why not? That’s kind of the question that everyone asks and I always say, ‘It’s not going to hurt you and it’s going to help someone else in need, so why not?’” said Caylee Brown, third year pharmacy student.

If you missed Wednesday’s drive but would still like to sign up, click here.

We should note you do have to be between the ages of 18 and 40.

Husson will also be hosting another registration event in the spring.

