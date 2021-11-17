Advertisement

Former U.S. Senate candidate’s court hearing postponed

Max Linn
Max Linn(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A hearing about allegations that a former U.S. Senate candidate pointed a gun at a former campaign staffer was postponed in an Ellsworth courtroom Wednesday.

Max Linn ran as a conservative-independent in a 2020 Senate race.

The former staffer brought a protection order against Linn this fall, saying Linn pointed a gun at him during a dispute over a cryptocurrency investment.

Wednesday’s hearing will be rescheduled due to the number of witnesses and the time needed for the hearing.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Hunter discovers human remains in Augusta
Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases

Latest News

Mountains in Maine
Maine woman’s journey about more than reaching the peak
Coronavirus in Maine
State officials on adapting to life alongside COVID-19
Downtown Bangor
Employers struggling to finding workers search for solutions
Joy to the Ville
‘Joy to the Ville’ returning to Waterville