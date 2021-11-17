Former U.S. Senate candidate’s court hearing postponed

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A hearing about allegations that a former U.S. Senate candidate pointed a gun at a former campaign staffer was postponed in an Ellsworth courtroom Wednesday.

Max Linn ran as a conservative-independent in a 2020 Senate race.

The former staffer brought a protection order against Linn this fall, saying Linn pointed a gun at him during a dispute over a cryptocurrency investment.

Wednesday’s hearing will be rescheduled due to the number of witnesses and the time needed for the hearing.

