Former U.S. Senate candidate’s court hearing postponed
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A hearing about allegations that a former U.S. Senate candidate pointed a gun at a former campaign staffer was postponed in an Ellsworth courtroom Wednesday.
Max Linn ran as a conservative-independent in a 2020 Senate race.
The former staffer brought a protection order against Linn this fall, saying Linn pointed a gun at him during a dispute over a cryptocurrency investment.
Wednesday’s hearing will be rescheduled due to the number of witnesses and the time needed for the hearing.
