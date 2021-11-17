Dry & Chilly This Afternoon, Wintry Mix Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as our next storm system approaches. A few late day snow showers will be possible north and west of the Bangor area otherwise expect a dry day for most spots. Temperatures will remain cool today with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. A warm front will lift into the state tonight and early Thursday. This will bring us some wintry precipitation for the overnight hours especially areas north of Bangor. We’ll see periods of light snow, sleet and freezing rain north of Bangor transitioning to rain showers from south to north after midnight as warmer air moves in. Roads may be slippery in spots, especially bridges and overpasses, during the night tonight. We may see a brief period of sleet and freezing rain in the Bangor too otherwise expect just some periods of light rain from Bangor southward through the remainder of the state. Temperatures will drop to the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere for nighttime lows.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight as we'll see periods of light snow, sleet and freezing rain for areas north of Bangor. Roads could be slippery in spots. (WABI)

Some light freezing rain will be possible for areas mainly north of Bangor during the night tonight. (WABI)

A warm front moving through the area tonight will bring some light snow, icy mix and rain to the state for the overnight hours. A light accumulation of snow of a coating to an inch or two is possible over northern areas. (WABI)

Lingering rain showers will move out early Thursday as the warm front lifts through the state with skies remaining mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Warmer air will move in behind the warm front with temperatures climbing to the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs Thursday afternoon. A cold front will cross the state Thursday night into early Friday morning with a round of rain showers as it moves through. Any lingering showers will move out Friday morning followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy and colder weather for the afternoon. The colder air moving in behind the cold front will return us to more seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s for highs Friday afternoon. High pressure will build into the state Saturday giving us a mostly sunny and cool start to the weekend.

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds. A few snow showers possible late, mainly for areas north and west of Bangor. Highs between 33°-42°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Periods of light snow, sleet and freezing rain north of Bangor, periods of light rain elsewhere. The light snow, sleet and freezing rain will transition to rain showers from south to north after midnight. Roads could be slippery in spots. Lows between 26°-36°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers possible during the morning mainly across northern areas. Warmer with highs between 47°-57°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Rain showers possible during the morning then partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.