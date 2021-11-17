COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility expanded to all Maine adults

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that effective immediately that all Maine adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The federal government had only approved Pfizer or Moderna boosters for adults who were 65 or older, adults living in long-term care facilities, adults with an underlying medical condition and adults working or living in high-risk settings.

Mills said the state is expanding booster eligibility to all Maine adults in an effort to limit the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

“With Maine and other New England states confronting a sustained surge, and with cold weather sending people indoors, we want to simplify the federal government’s complicated eligibility guidelines and make getting a booster shot as straightforward and easy as possible,” Mills said in a statement.

Maine joins several other states that have made the COVID-19 booster available to all adults.

The announcement comes as Maine is in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, the state reported the highest number of new daily cases of the pandemic and hospitalizations remain at a record high.

“Given the high level of COVID-19 transmission occurring in Maine, we want Maine people to be clear that all adults are now eligible for a booster,” Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said. “If you haven’t already received a booster, or gotten vaccinated, now is the time.”

The Maine CDC has notified health care providers of the expanded eligibility.

People can find a vaccination site through the state’s website or by calling the Community Vaccination Line at 888-445-4111.

