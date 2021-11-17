Bucksport motel deemed unsafe still needs to be renovated, officials say

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Town of Bucksport is a standstill with the court system regarding a motel that they say has a list of hazards.

The Spring Fountain Motel on Route 1 is currently closed.

In April, town council deemed the property unsafe, issuing a dangerous building order to the owner.

The owner appealed that decision.

Bucksport’s Code Enforcement Officer says the motel has a list of hazards ranging from electrical issues to ceilings falling apart.

Town officials cut off power and water in April.

The owner had 30 days to work with contractors to bring the motel up to compliance and then 90 days to finish the job.

Town officials say no work has been done on the property.

Town manager Sue Lessard says the police department is doing routine checks on the property, and sometimes find open doors or doors that have been kicked in.

“The dangerous building order has not done what it was designed to do, which is get the property fixed up, safe, and not a large, vacant property subject to potential vandalism, squatters, and the further we get into cold weather, the higher the likelihood that that behavior may increase,” said Lessard.

No word yet on any future court hearings.

In April, the owner told TV5 that he understood that there were some problems at the motel and that he wanted the place to be cleaned up.

Lessard says they have heard that there may be interest in someone else buying the property.

If that is the case, the new owners would still have to address the list of hazards.

