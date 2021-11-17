Bar Harbor man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at, hitting vehicle
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bar Harbor man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at and hitting a vehicle on Friday night, this according to the Ellsworth American.
As 21-year-old Spencer Stone’s vehicle was being repossessed, he reportedly exited his Bar Harbor home with a handgun.
He allegedly fired it at the vehicle, believing it belonged to a woman he was having a dispute with.
Instead, police say the repossesser’s girlfriend and an 8-year-old child were inside.
Stone is reportedly charged with two counts each of attempted murder and reckless conduct with a firearm.
Stone was taken to Hancock County Jail, and faces $25,000 bail.
Bar Harbor Police is still investigating.
