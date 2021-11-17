Advertisement

Ban on lobster fishing to save whales is back, court rules

FILE - A North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of...
FILE - A North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., March 28, 2018. A federal appeals court on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, reinstated protections for endangered right whales in waters off New England. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A U.S. appeals court has reinstated a ban on lobster harvesting in hundreds of miles of productive fishing waters off the Maine coast to try to protect rare whales.

The Maine Lobstering Union had won emergency relief to stop the closure of lobstering grounds.

Federal regulators had ruled the closure was needed to help protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from extinction.

But the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the closure is back on because removing it prevents the government from performing its task of protecting the whales from death by entanglement in gear.

