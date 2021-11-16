Advertisement

Winter is coming: Bangor hosts resource fair for growing homeless population

Ahead of winter city works with partners to connect.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday’s frigid conditions are a stark reminder of what lies ahead in the form of Maine’s winter.

That’s why Bangor officials, along with several other agencies, hosted a resource fair for the city’s homeless population.

“Our goal today is really to reconnect with these individuals and make sure that they are working with a caseworker or navigator to help identify resources that can be useful to them. We are also working with each individual to try and identify an alternative winter plan housing solution, whether that is, you know, contacting a relative or a friend to make other arrangements. We are helping to facilitate that,” said Courtney O’Donnell, Bangor’s assistant city manager.

O’Donnell says there are 170 homeless people on record in the city right now. A drastic rise in the population in the last year.

“I will say that a lot of those individuals were previously at a shelter and had been asked to leave for one reason or another. There’s also some folks that prefer living outside, but certainly we realize that the problem is larger than we have beds for currently,” said O’Donnell.

Adam - In the city right now is housing that’s far and away the number one need, and trying to get people safe and secure housing that they can afford is really tough right now,” said Adam Perkins, Penobscot County OPTIONS liaison.

Perkins is the OPTIONS Liaison for Penobscot County. He works to get this population connected with resources, and in this case, avoid the alternative of a winter spent outside.

“People that are trying to get by, you know, any way they can. So, that means like staying together in larger groups, that means camp fires and that sort of thing. It means just trying to stay alive,” said Perkins.

The United Way of Eastern Maine among those offering outreach and services Tuesday.

“Maine winters are cold. It’s an opportunity for these folks to be able to get the supports and services that they might be able to take advantage of to help get them a warm place to make sure that they have food, get back on their feet, and really, you know, be treated as as the kind of neighbors and people that we all want to be and hope that they get that opportunity to get those supports and know that we care in the Bangor community,” said Matt Donahue, United Way of Eastern Maine.

Around a dozen people took advantage of Tuesday’s resource fair.

