Waterville City Council to discuss future of the former Sacred Heart Church

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville City Council will be discussing the future of the former Sacred Heart Church Tuesday night and whether it can serve the community in a new way.

Councilors are trying to decide if the city should buy the building.

The church is currently vacant.

Tuesday night’s meeting agenda say councilors will be talking about whether the church should be used as a soup kitchen, again, or even a homeless shelter.

It could serve as a space for other community events.

