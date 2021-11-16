Advertisement

Waterville City Council to discuss future of the former Sacred Heart Church

Former Sacred Heart Church in Waterville
Former Sacred Heart Church in Waterville(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville City Council will be discussing the future of the former Sacred Heart Church Tuesday night and whether it can serve the community in a new way.

Councilors are trying to decide if the city should buy the building.

The church is currently vacant.

Tuesday night’s meeting agenda say councilors will be talking about whether the church should be used as a soup kitchen, again, or even a homeless shelter.

It could serve as a space for other community events.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Maine crash kills teen, injures 2 others
Ken Hutchings talking with WABI TV5 reporter Brittany McHatten
Bangor man hopes to reach others with recovery story
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases

Latest News

Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year
Festival of Trees in Waterville
Festival of Trees returns to Waterville
‘Pictures with Santa’ at SPCA of Hancock County
‘Pictures with Santa’ at SPCA of Hancock County
One of Maine’s oldest domestic violence resource centers changes name