Rockland’s Trade Winds Inn granted extension to fix safety concerns

Trade Winds
Trade Winds(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The city of Rockland has given the Trade Winds Inn 30 days to fix safety concerns there.

The city had voted last week to deny a lodging license for the hotel, one of Rockland’s oldest, citing persistent code violations despite repeated warnings.

Monday night, they approved a 30 day extension.

The city said it received a letter from Trade Winds, and after consideration with the fire chief, said the hotel is working in good faith to mitigate all safety concerns.

The extension is contingent on a follow-up inspection which was scheduled to be conducted Tuesday.

The city will review the license again when the extension ends next month.

