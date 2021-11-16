Rockland’s Trade Winds Inn granted extension to fix safety concerns

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The city of Rockland has given the Trade Winds Inn 30 days to fix safety concerns there.

The city had voted last week to deny a lodging license for the hotel, one of Rockland’s oldest, citing persistent code violations despite repeated warnings.

Monday night, they approved a 30 day extension.

The city said it received a letter from Trade Winds, and after consideration with the fire chief, said the hotel is working in good faith to mitigate all safety concerns.

The extension is contingent on a follow-up inspection which was scheduled to be conducted Tuesday.

The city will review the license again when the extension ends next month.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.