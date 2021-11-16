‘Pictures with Santa’ at SPCA of Hancock County

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Dog owners will have the opportunity to have their pups get their pictures taken with Santa in Trenton this weekend.

Santa will be at the SPCA of Hancock County Sunday at 9:30.

Photo sessions are $20 and by appointment only with all proceeds going to the SPCA.

The pictures are taken by a professional photographer and sent via email a few days later in plenty of time for Christmas.

”People might make prints to put in their holiday cards. They might choose to make a mug or a key chain, but it is just a blast. We have the most fabulous dog and dog owners in this county. We are so grateful to have them come and help us with that event,” said Linda Blasen, SPCA of Hancock County board member.

The SPCA says there are just a few slots left for the “Pictures with Santa” event.

For more information on how to reserve your time slot, check out SPCA of Hancock County on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.