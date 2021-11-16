Advertisement

‘Pictures with Santa’ at SPCA of Hancock County

‘Pictures with Santa’ at SPCA of Hancock County
‘Pictures with Santa’ at SPCA of Hancock County(SPCA of Hancock County)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Dog owners will have the opportunity to have their pups get their pictures taken with Santa in Trenton this weekend.

Santa will be at the SPCA of Hancock County Sunday at 9:30.

Photo sessions are $20 and by appointment only with all proceeds going to the SPCA.

The pictures are taken by a professional photographer and sent via email a few days later in plenty of time for Christmas.

”People might make prints to put in their holiday cards. They might choose to make a mug or a key chain, but it is just a blast. We have the most fabulous dog and dog owners in this county. We are so grateful to have them come and help us with that event,” said Linda Blasen, SPCA of Hancock County board member.

The SPCA says there are just a few slots left for the “Pictures with Santa” event.

For more information on how to reserve your time slot, check out SPCA of Hancock County on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Maine crash kills teen, injures 2 others
Ken Hutchings talking with WABI TV5 reporter Brittany McHatten
Bangor man hopes to reach others with recovery story
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases

Latest News

Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year
Festival of Trees in Waterville
Festival of Trees returns to Waterville
Former Sacred Heart Church in Waterville
Waterville City Council to discuss future of the former Sacred Heart Church
One of Maine’s oldest domestic violence resource centers changes name