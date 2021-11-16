Advertisement

Orono’s Ruth White wins New England cross country championship

She finished with a time of 18:44 on Saturday afternoon in Vermont
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White wasn’t done with just the Maine state cross country championship.

She took home the 2021 New England Cross Country Individual Championship with a time of 18:44 on Saturday afternoon in Vermont.

She’s only a sophomore, and while she enjoyed the experience, she’s staying motivated for the rest of her high school career.

“It meant a lot. It really boosted my confidence that I can be competitive outside of the state, but there were a lot of girls pretty close. I know that they all did a good job too, and they’re going to be strong next year. It means a lot this year, but I’ve got to keep working for next year,” said White.

Next up for White is the nordic skiing season before track in the spring.

