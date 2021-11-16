Advertisement

One of Maine’s oldest domestic violence resource centers changes name

(New Hope Midcoast)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - New Hope for Women, one of Maine’s oldest domestic violence resource centers, has announced a name change.

The organization will now be known as New Hope Midcoast.

Officials there say the old name was conceived in the early 1980s when domestic abuse and gender were understood differently than they are today.

The name change to New Hope Midcoast is an effort to help make sure people in midcoast Maine know that when faced with domestic abuse issues, all are welcome.

”I think overall, the majority of folks we do see identify as female. However, over the last few years, we have seen an increase in the number of folks who are coming to us who identify as men or are transgender. So, after 40 years, it was time for us to transition our name to a name that’s more inclusive,” said Rebekah Paredes, New Hope Midcoast executive director.

For more information on services provided by New Hope Midcoast, you can find them on Facebook.

