Mapleton accident involving ambulance sends two to hospital Monday
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLETON, Maine (WABI) - A Mapleton crash involving an ambulance has sent two people to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
It happened at 1 p.m. on Route 163.
Maine State Police say a Presque Isle man was driving an ambulance east-bound when he crossed the centerline.
They say the ambulance struck two vehicles, sending one of them - as well as the ambulance - off the roadway.
Officials say both the ambulance and driver of the second car hit were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the crash is still under investigation.
