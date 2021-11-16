Maine men’s hockey building off first win

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bears freshman defenseman David Breazeale won Hockey East Rookie of the Week after posting three points in Friday’s overtime win over Merrimack.

Black Bears freshman defenseman David Breazeale won Hockey East Rookie of the Week (WABI)

Breazeale tallied two assists and the game-winning goal. He discussed how he’s game has come along through his first 10 games in a Maine uniform.

“It’s been a lot of fun progressing through the season and working with my coaches and teammates. They’ve really done a good job of helping bring me along. They’ve given me confidence out there on the ice as I continue to progress through the season,” said Breazeale.

The 6-5 victory was Head Coach Ben Barr’s first at the helm of the program. He said he’s glad the players and fans were rewarded for their hard work and support.

“It feels really good because they support us so well. It feels good to give them something to cheer about finally. Through thick and thin, they’re here every night,” said Barr.

The Black Bears now have the chance to give Coach Barr his first win over a ranked opponent when they face No. 19 Boston College on Thursday and Friday nights at 7 p.m.

Maine will stop in Portland to face UMass Lowell next Saturday before returning to Alfond Arena for a series with Vermont in the first weekend of December.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.