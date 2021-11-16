Maine Maritime Academy cadets set out on school’s third training cruise of the year

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - The State of Maine training ship left Castine Tuesday with Maine Maritime Academy cadets on board ready to put their skills to the test.

Nearly 200 students from Maine Maritime Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy in New York shipped out Tuesday for the third training cruise of the year.

Two cruises were completed over the spring and summer to make up for lost sea time in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“They’re trying to catch up and graduate on time. Most of them are juniors academically, but cruise wise, freshmen, so they’re way behind,” said Sam Durkin, Maine Maritime Academy junior.

“This is required for their unlimited Coast Guard license, and they’ll be engaging and navigating the vessel, they’ll be maneuvering the vessel, they’ll be engaged in running the power plant, the engine of the ship, learning more about the different systems,” said William Brennan, Maine Maritime Academy president.

Brennan says having Maine Maritime Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy work together on the training cruise is a great way to prepare them for life post-graduation.

“Of the seven maritime academies in the country, when these cadets graduate, they work together on ships all over the world, so it’s really just kind of a wonderful coincidence that these cadets have gotten together,” said Brennan.

Dean of Academic Affairs Keith Williamson says these cruises teach the cadets to use their critical thinking skills and judgment.

“This is actually the culmination of what they do. You know, we give them a 500-foot ship to play with, so they go out and they take all their classroom practice and they put it to test in the real world. So, it’s a way for them to come together and enjoy and prove to themselves that they can use what they know,” said Williamson.

After leaving Castine, the ship will make its first stop in Charleston, South Carolina and continue south to the Caribbean.

Brennan says it’s great to see a sense of normalcy return with friends and family of the cadets there to send them off.

While Courtney King’s brother will miss Thanksgiving and her 21st birthday, she says he needs this cruise to graduate in the spring.

“He’s leaving, so I’ll see him around Christmas. This is his last big cruise at Maine Maritime,” said King, Maine Maritime Academy junior.

