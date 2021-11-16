Maine commission on college debt to start meeting this week

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine commission that’s tasked with studying college affordability will begin meeting this week.

The Commission to Study College Affordability and College Completion meets for the first time on Wednesday.

The Maine Legislature created the commission to study the impact that education debt has on Maine residents.

The Maine Senate majority office said in a statement that the average student loan borrower in Maine has more than $33,000 in school debt, which is sixth highest in the nation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.