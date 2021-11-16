Advertisement

Less than 40% of Mainers voted this year, up from two years ago

Voting
Voting(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Almost 40% of Mainers voted in the Nov. 2 Referendum Election, a fairly high number for an off-year election.

Data from the Secretary of State’s office shows 37.98%of the state’s voters cast a ballot which is about 416,000 people.

All three statewide questions passed.

The full tabulation went to Gov. Janet Mills on Monday.

She has 10 days from then to proclaim the results of the ballot questions.

The questions become law 30 days after that.

In the last off year referendum election in 2019, just 17% of Mainers voted.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Maine crash kills teen, injures 2 others
Ken Hutchings talking with WABI TV5 reporter Brittany McHatten
Bangor man hopes to reach others with recovery story
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases

Latest News

Trade Winds
Rockland’s Trade Winds Inn granted extension to fix safety concerns
Broadway road sign in Bangor
Broadway in Bangor getting major overhaul
Cold Night On The Way, Chilly Wednesday
Human lungs over male figure
Maine has one of the highest rates of new cases of lung cancer, report finds