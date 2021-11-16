Hunters discovers human remains in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A hunter discovered human remains in Augusta on Saturday.

Police say the remains were found in a wooded area behind Central Maine Power’s main building at the end of Edison Dr.

They say the scene was secured Saturday evening until authorities could process it on Sunday.

State Police detectives say they believe the remains have been there a year or more.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the identity and Augusta Police detectives are looking into potential missing persons.

Police say there is nothing suspicious and no indication of foul play of any kind.

