Advertisement

Helping feral cats during the winter

Cat at the Bangor Humane Society
Cat at the Bangor Humane Society(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the weather gets colder, concern for feral cats is on the rise.

The Bangor Humane Society says there are safe ways to help.

Unlike stray cats, which are pets that have become lost or separated from their homes, feral cats are wild and are happy to be outdoors.

While feral cats don’t need to be brought inside, they may need a warm place to stay.

If you have a barn or shed, you can leave the door open for them.

If that’s not an option, you can create your own DIY shelter using a Styrofoam cooler.

“You have to make sure that it is up off of the ground because that’s going to be the best insulation. If it’s sitting down on the cold ground, that cold is going to rise up through whatever container you’re using and it’s going to make it harder to trap heat. You want to make sure that you’re using straw, not hay, and not bedding or blankets or towels because those types of insulation can actually gather moisture and then they can freeze and that creates a danger for the cat,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Humane Society director of development.

Ravenscraft suggests setting the container at a slight angle so any ice and slow can slide off.

Make sure you cut an opening that’s big enough for a cat to get through, but not so big that too much heat escapes.

She also recommends leaving fresh drinking water out, as long as you check to make sure it doesn’t freeze.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Maine crash kills teen, injures 2 others
Ken Hutchings talking with WABI TV5 reporter Brittany McHatten
Bangor man hopes to reach others with recovery story
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases

Latest News

Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year
Festival of Trees in Waterville
Festival of Trees returns to Waterville
Former Sacred Heart Church in Waterville
Waterville City Council to discuss future of the former Sacred Heart Church
‘Pictures with Santa’ at SPCA of Hancock County
‘Pictures with Santa’ at SPCA of Hancock County
One of Maine’s oldest domestic violence resource centers changes name