Helping feral cats during the winter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the weather gets colder, concern for feral cats is on the rise.

The Bangor Humane Society says there are safe ways to help.

Unlike stray cats, which are pets that have become lost or separated from their homes, feral cats are wild and are happy to be outdoors.

While feral cats don’t need to be brought inside, they may need a warm place to stay.

If you have a barn or shed, you can leave the door open for them.

If that’s not an option, you can create your own DIY shelter using a Styrofoam cooler.

“You have to make sure that it is up off of the ground because that’s going to be the best insulation. If it’s sitting down on the cold ground, that cold is going to rise up through whatever container you’re using and it’s going to make it harder to trap heat. You want to make sure that you’re using straw, not hay, and not bedding or blankets or towels because those types of insulation can actually gather moisture and then they can freeze and that creates a danger for the cat,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Humane Society director of development.

Ravenscraft suggests setting the container at a slight angle so any ice and slow can slide off.

Make sure you cut an opening that’s big enough for a cat to get through, but not so big that too much heat escapes.

She also recommends leaving fresh drinking water out, as long as you check to make sure it doesn’t freeze.

