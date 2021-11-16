Advertisement

Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps

Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.

Google Cloud is reporting issues, Google reported on its status dashboard.

The engineering team at Google Cloud is investigating the outage and said the issue is partially resolved.

But customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages.

Downdetector was detecting a lot of issues across the internet with apps that rely on Google Cloud, including Snapchat, Nest, Spotify, Discord and, of course, Google.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
Red and blue lights
Maine crash kills teen, injures 2 others
Ken Hutchings talking with WABI TV5 reporter Brittany McHatten
Bangor man hopes to reach others with recovery story
UMaine Police issue alert regarding reported assault on campus
More than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payment from state

Latest News

Red and blue lights
Hunters discovers human remains in Augusta
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Lottery may determine whether federal vaccine mandate is thrown out
Judge Timothy Walmsley said Monday he will not single out individuals in the stands during the...
Judge responds to defense's objections to Jesse Jackson's presence
The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a...
FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation