Free the Z looking to collect 2,021 turkeys in time for Thanksgiving

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away.

Z107.3 is again partnering with Penquis to help provide turkeys to families time for the holiday.

This is the 21st year for their Free the Z Turkey Drive.

The radio station is set up in the Brewer Hannaford parking lot for the next few days. Joy Hollowell with the TV 5 Morning News was there early Tuesday morning as the turkey drive began.

They are hoping to collect 2,021 birds which Penquis will then hand out to families in 10 counties around Maine.

Stephen Morey dropped off the first bird this morning- a tradition for him now 5 years and counting.

”I feel great because it’s for the less fortunate people the the pandemic is hurting people. And I think there’s certain families that can’t afford turkeys so that’s why I donate,” says Morey.

“People can bring in a turkey and donate right here,” says Renae Muscatell, Community Relations for Penquis. “Or people can donate online right at the Penquis website. Or people can even text here at Free the Z at 4-4-3-2-1.”

And this Thursday night, WABI will again be hosting our annual Turkey Telethon.

We’re helping Penquis in its goal of collecting a total of 5,000 birds.

We’ll start answering phones at 5 Thursday night and go right through until 6:30 p.m.

