Foxcroft can complete perfect season on Friday in Class D State Championship

Kickoff from Bangor’s Cameron Stadium between the Ponies and Winthrop-Monmouth Academy-Hall-Dale is set for Friday at 6 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Foxcroft Academy Ponies are set to take on the Winthrop-Monmouth Academy-Hall-Dale Ramblers for the Class D State Football Championship.

Kickoff from Bangor’s Cameron Stadium between the Ponies and Winthrop-Monmouth Academy-Hall-Dale is set for Friday at 6 p.m.(WABI)

The Ponies come into the matchup undefeated and as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

They had a unique message this week in practice: winning is the only option, just like when Hernan Cortes burned most of his ship fleet when defeating the Aztecs in 1519.

“Coach is right. We’ve got to. We’ve come this far with an undefeated season as the No. 1 seed. We’ve got everything to lose, so we’ve got to burn the boat. We’re the only show left in town so we’ve got to,” said Gideon Topolski, senior slot back/outside linebacker.

Standing in their way is a tough Rambler defense led by Dominic Trott. Foxcroft quarterback Austin Seavey said he’s already well aware of him, and he’s got confidence in the offensive line to allow him to deliver the football to the Ponies’ weapons on offense.

“They’re big, physical, tough kids. They’re going to bring some pressure, but I’ve got all the trust in the world in those big guys that they’re going to do their job. I think it’s going to be a great game on Friday night,” said Seavey, senior.

Seavey is back in action after taking a brutal hit and exiting the John Bapst opening round game. He returned for the Oak Hill semifinal win. Kickoff from Bangor’s Cameron Stadium is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

