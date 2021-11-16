Advertisement

Festival of Trees returns to Waterville

Festival of Trees in Waterville
Festival of Trees in Waterville(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Nov. 16, 2021
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of the holiday season returns to Waterville this weekend and organizers are looking for volunteers to help bring it all together.

The Festival of Trees starts this Friday at the Elm on College Avenue.

It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The Alfond Youth and Community Center will be hosting a raffle to win over $75,000 in prizes.

Businesses donate decorated trees with gifts while attendees buy tickets to try to win their favorites.

The festival is this weekend and next weekend.

Everyone is welcome and kids 12 and under are free.

Volunteers can help out as much as they’d like.

If you’d like to volunteer, go online to clubaycc.org. You’ll find a link on the home page.

