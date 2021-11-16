Evidence to be suppressed in Maine profiling case

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that evidence seized by police officers during a traffic stop that touched off a debate about racial profiling in Maine must be suppressed.

The case concerns Trooper John Darcy, who was recorded talking to another trooper on a cruiser microphone just before stopping a Black motorist driving through York in August 2019.

Darcy said the man looked like a thug and cited his dreadlocks and shirt, but also stated he was not racially profiling the driver.

The judge ruled Monday that the initial stop was unconstitutional, and that the evidence collected will be suppressed.

