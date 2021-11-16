Advertisement

Ellsworth Police Department taking part in “No Shave November” for 5th year in a row

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Things have been getting particularly hairy for the Ellsworth Police Department over the last couple of weeks.

For the 5th year in row, Ellsworth Police Department is taking part in “No Shave November” to raise money for people battling cancer.

Every officer in the department is donating $5 per week to not shave while also collecting donations from friends, family, and the community.

”Over the years, we’ve been able to raise some significant money and given it to some people who really could use it,” said Ellsworth Police Chief and City Manager Glenn Mosier. “We’ve also had a lot of fun, and there’s a little bit of a rivalry going amongst the guys to see who can get the biggest beard, so we’ve had fun with it over the years.”

If you’d like to donate to No Shave November, you can do so directly to an Ellsworth Police officer, in person at Ellsworth City Hall, or mail a check to One City Hall Plaza in Ellsworth.

