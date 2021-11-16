Cold Night On The Way, Chilly Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to move into the Canadian Maritimes. A slight breeze will continue for the first part of the night, but overall, winds will die down. Skies should clear overnight as high-pressure slides in. This will result in a cold night with lows down into the 20s & some teens where a snowpack is present.

High pressure will stay in place for Wednesday. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day and highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. A warm front will start to move through Wednesday night. Ahead of the front, snow showers will be possible. Behind the front, a warmer airmass will settle in for Thursday, this will change snow over into a Wintry mix including rain, snow, sleet & freezing rain late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Best chance of any freezing rain will be north of a line from Farmington to Dover-Foxcroft to Houlton. Slippery roads will be possible north of that line Thursday morning. South of the line, rain showers are expected.

As snow showers transition to rain, there will be a window of light freezing rain & sleet Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will lead to slippery road conditions. (WABI)

By Thursday afternoon highs will range from the 40s across the north to the mid to upper 50s across southern & western locales. The warm up is short lived as a cold front will cool us down for Friday & the weekend. It will also bring some showers by Friday morning. Expect breezy conditions Thursday & Friday.

After a warm front clears, highs on Thursday will range from the 40s across the north to close to 60° over southern locales. (WABI)

For the weekend, high pressure builds in. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Watching an area of low pressure by next week that could bring more rain, snow showers & strong winds to the region. This could pose some Holiday travel impacts.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Lows will range from the upper teens to the upper 20s. WNW wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 30s & low 40s. A mix of rain/snow/sleet/freezing rain possible into the evening. Winds out of the WSW around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40s & 50s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40s. Breezy at times.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s & 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 40s.

