Caruso joins race for Maine’s Congressional District 2

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another Republican has joined the race for Maine’s Congressional District 2.

Liz Caruso, currently a selectman in the town of Caratunk in Somerset County, announced her Candidacy yesterday for republican nomination.

Caruso will be challenging former Maine congressman Bruce Poliquin and current lawmaker Michael Perkins for the nomination.

They are all facing off in hopes to unseat Democrat Jared Golden, who was elected into the position in 2018.

In a statement announcing her candidacy, Caruso said, in part:

“I’m a Mainer through and through, and I’m not intimidated by tough challenges or threatening adversaries. I will bring a local Mainer’s perspective to Washington, D.C. opposing Big Tech censorship, government overreach and overspending,”

For more information on her campaign you can go to lizformaine.com.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.