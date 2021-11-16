Broadway in Bangor getting major overhaul

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Broadway in Bangor is in for a major overhaul thanks to upwards of $1.6 million in federal funding.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced Tuesday she helped secure nearly $17 million for road improvements in Maine through a federal grant program called RAISE.

Collins is the Ranking Member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee.

She said $1.65 million is going toward the project on Broadway.

It will include realigning the northbound and southbound I-95 ramps and upgrading traffic signal equipment.

Another $15 million will go toward reconstructing Foxcroft Road and making other road improvements in Houlton.

