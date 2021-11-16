Advertisement

Broadway in Bangor getting major overhaul

Broadway road sign in Bangor
Broadway road sign in Bangor(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Broadway in Bangor is in for a major overhaul thanks to upwards of $1.6 million in federal funding.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced Tuesday she helped secure nearly $17 million for road improvements in Maine through a federal grant program called RAISE.

Collins is the Ranking Member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee.

She said $1.65 million is going toward the project on Broadway.

It will include realigning the northbound and southbound I-95 ramps and upgrading traffic signal equipment.

Another $15 million will go toward reconstructing Foxcroft Road and making other road improvements in Houlton.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Maine crash kills teen, injures 2 others
Ken Hutchings talking with WABI TV5 reporter Brittany McHatten
Bangor man hopes to reach others with recovery story
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases

Latest News

Cold Night On The Way, Chilly Wednesday
Human lungs over male figure
Maine has one of the highest rates of new cases of lung cancer, report finds
Ahead of winter city works with partners to connect.
Winter is coming: Bangor hosts resource fair for growing homeless population
Gavel
Evidence to be suppressed in Maine profiling case