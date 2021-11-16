Broadway in Bangor getting major overhaul
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Broadway in Bangor is in for a major overhaul thanks to upwards of $1.6 million in federal funding.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced Tuesday she helped secure nearly $17 million for road improvements in Maine through a federal grant program called RAISE.
Collins is the Ranking Member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee.
She said $1.65 million is going toward the project on Broadway.
It will include realigning the northbound and southbound I-95 ramps and upgrading traffic signal equipment.
Another $15 million will go toward reconstructing Foxcroft Road and making other road improvements in Houlton.
