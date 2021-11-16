Breezy & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure over the Canadian Maritimes combined with high pressure building in to the west of New England will tighten the pressure gradient across Maine today resulting in a breezy and chilly day. We may see a few snow showers, mainly across northern areas, otherwise expect a dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies. The bulk of the clouds will be across the north and in the mountains. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today than yesterday with highs reaching the mid-30s to low 40s this afternoon. We’ll have a gusty west/northwest wind gusting to 25 MPH at times which will make it feel like it’s in the 20s & 30s throughout the day so dress warmly if you have outdoor plans. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping back to the low to mid-20s for most spots.

Wednesday will be a decent day with increasing clouds as a warm front approaches from the west. Temperatures will remain cool Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s and with a light wind expected, it will feel better overall. The warm front will lift into the state later Wednesday night bringing us a chance for some snow showers and icy mix across north of Bangor and mainly rain showers elsewhere. Lingering rain showers will move out early Thursday as the warm front lifts through the state with skies remaining mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Warmer air will move into the state behind the warm front with temperatures climbing to the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs Thursday afternoon. A cold front will cross the state Thursday night into early Friday morning with a round of rain showers as it moves through. Any lingering showers will move out Friday morning followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy and colder weather for the afternoon. Temperatures will be back to the mid-30s to low 40s for highs Friday afternoon. High pressure will build into the state Saturday giving us a mostly sunny and cool start to the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. A few snow showers possible, mainly in the mountains. Highs between 35°-45°. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 20s. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. A few snow or mixed rain/snow showers possible late, mainly over western parts of the state. Highs between 37°-43°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain/mix showers possible during the morning mainly across northern areas. Warmer with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Rain showers likely, mainly during the morning then partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

