Black Bears close out 2021 in New Hampshire

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s time for the Battle of the Brice-Cowell Musket.

Maine makes the trip to New Hampshire to take on the Wildcats to close out the regular season.

The Black Bears will be up against another formidable defensive front on this 2-week road trip between UMass and Durham.

Michael Gerace described the mentality the Black Bears need to have in the trenches.

“It all comes down from the first snap of the game. We have to start off firing just like Rhode Island. We got up on them 21-0 in the first half. We just have to keep that fire going behind us,” said Gerace, redshirt junior offensive lineman.

The Black Bears will cap off 2021 by winning five of their last six games if things go according to plan against the Wildcats.

Head Coach Nick Charlton said it’s not time to look at the future yet, with eight starters on both sides of the ball set to return.

“We’ve got to prepare the right way. We can talk about things after that after that, but you can certainly feel it out here in terms of their confidence, how they’re carrying themselves, and the culture we’ve built here over time,” said Charlton.

New Hampshire leads the all-time series, 57-45-8, bringing home the Musket in 41 of those games. The Wildcats won the last meeting, 28-10, in 2019.

