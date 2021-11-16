Advertisement

Bangor’s Bill Buckley recognized as Patriots Difference Maker of the Week

Buckley will be honored at New England’s Jan. 2 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Bill Buckley is going to be recognized as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week at New England’s Jan. 2 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buckley’s volunteering with the nonprofit Challenger Learning Center spans two decades, and he discussed why he and the staff continue to give their time to the statewide community.

“Maine really needs something like this to inspire our kids to go onto higher education in the STEAM field. That was the whole thrust behind it, that Maine needed something. We don’t have a whole air and space museum here like they do in Washington, D.C. This is what we have for kids,” said Buckley, Challenger Learning Center President of the Board.

The center will receive a $5,000 donation from the Patriots Foundation. Buckley added that he hopes support for the center continues to grow by organizations following the foundation’s lead.

