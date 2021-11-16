Avoiding cooking fires this holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor fire officials say Thanksgiving is their busiest day of the year when it comes to fielding calls for cooking fires.

Public Education Officer Jake Johnson is reminding folks of some best safety practices.

He says there are steps you can take ahead of time to prepare for the holiday.

If you haven’t done so recently, check the batteries in your smoke detectors and make sure you have a working fire extinguisher on hand.

When the day comes next week, he says it’s important to pay attention and limit distractions.

“Probably it really boils down to, no pun intended there, but it really comes down to the biggest thing is watching what you’re cooking. People will be cooking and while the things are cooking, they get caught up watching the parade or with family and friends visiting, or any time of the year just watching TV or going on the internet. They really need to stay in the kitchen and watch what’s cooking and not leave it unattended. Sometimes it only takes a second or two to go from food cooking, to burning, to on fire,” said Jake Johnson, Bangor Fire Department.

If you’re already getting into the Christmas spirit, Johnson has some advice for how to safely decorate for the holidays.

He says make sure you have a sound electrical connection.

Outdated cords and overloaded outlets are also two things to look out for.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.