Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most Versant Power customers who get their electricity through the standard offer can expect to see their supply rate almost double next year.

Effective Jan. 1, customers across the Bangor Hydro District will see an increase of 88.6% in the supply rate.

The district includes Hancock, Piscataquis and Washington Counties, and most of Penobscot County.

After a bidding process, the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved the rate Tuesday, saying it will be an increase of about $30 a month for the average customer.

The PUC says sharp increases in natural gas prices are driving up electricity supply costs.

The PUC will determine supply rates for CMP customers at a meeting Wednesday.

