Armed robbery at Gardiner Big Apple store

Happened Wednesday Night around 10:45 p.m.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Man shows gun to clerk at Big Apple store in Gardiner, then takes off with cash(Gardiner Police Dept.)

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a Big Apple convenience store at gunpoint last week.

According to the Kennebec Journal, a clerk at the Brunswick Avenue store called police, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. She said a man allegedly pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

The clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and he took. The clerk was not injured in the incident according to the newspaper.

A security camera photograph shows the suspect wearing a blue or gray “Maine” sweatshirt, tan pants and a white surgical mask.

Anyone with information about the man in this photo is asked to call Gardiner Police at 624-7076x9.

