13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases

Data reflects case investigations by Maine CDC since Saturday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 13 more Mainers died with COVID, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

Two people each in Cumberland, Penobscot and Andrscoggin counties. One person each in York, Kennebec, Oxford, Somerset, Franklin, Knox and Sagahadoc counties.

There are also 952 new cases.

This information reflects case recordings since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 6,636 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

4,600 were booster shots.

70.8% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

Kennebec County jumping by 113 cases since Saturday.

Penobscot County adding another 107.

67 in Somerset, 30 in Hancock and 24 in Washington counties.

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 72 patients in critical care with COVID.

35 are on a ventilator.

